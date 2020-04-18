Devin Haney: I’m not a racist No apology, but WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney has issued a brief statement on social media. “I’m not racist and I never will be a racist. I’m chasing greatness,” wrote Haney. The statement included an image of Floyd Mayweather with Haney’s image photoshopped in next to Floyd. WBC Talks: Mike Tyson

