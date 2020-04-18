No apology, but WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney has issued a brief statement on social media. “I’m not racist and I never will be a racist. I’m chasing greatness,” wrote Haney. The statement included an image of Floyd Mayweather with Haney’s image photoshopped in next to Floyd.
“I’m not racist and I never will be a racist. I just say racist things, that’s all.” What a dumbass.
yeah, could’ve fooled me
So if it’s all about greatness etc. why not say “no-one can beat me” rather than “no White Guy can beat me”. The fact that you bring colour into it, seems to be relevant to you otherwise why not say no fighter or no boxer.