Showtime Sports will continue to serve boxing fans during the current hiatus from live sports with replays of both Johnny Tapia vs. Paulie Ayala fights at 10PM ET/PT.

—–

Next week on Showtime: Lucas Matthysse vs. John Molina Jr. and Mickey Bey vs. John Molina Jr.

—–

ESPN has an eleven-hour boxing marathon on Saturday.

12PM Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman

1PM Evander Holyfield vs. George Foreman

2PM Oscar De La Hoya vs. Julio Cesar Chavez 1

3PM Oscar De La Hoya vs. Felix Trinidad

4PM Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns

4:30PM Mike Tyson vs. Trevor Berbick

5PM Mike Tyson vs. Larry Holmes

5:30PM Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks

6PM Sonny Liston vs. Cassius Clay 1

7PM Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier 1

9PM Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier 2

10PM Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier 3

—–

Management company LPMG Global recently added two world class fighters to its stable, IBF #5 super lightweight Anthony “Can You Dig it” Yigit (24-1-1, 8 KOs) and unbeaten super welterweight Emile “Swaggy Star” Kalekuzi (20-0, 14 KOs.

—–

Marcos Maidana posted a photo on Instagram of a tooth he turned into a piece of jewelry. He says he knocked that tooth out of the mouth of Floyd Mayweather.

