Showtime Sports will continue to serve boxing fans during the current hiatus from live sports with replays of both Johnny Tapia vs. Paulie Ayala fights at 10PM ET/PT.
Next week on Showtime: Lucas Matthysse vs. John Molina Jr. and Mickey Bey vs. John Molina Jr.
ESPN has an eleven-hour boxing marathon on Saturday.
12PM Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman
1PM Evander Holyfield vs. George Foreman
2PM Oscar De La Hoya vs. Julio Cesar Chavez 1
3PM Oscar De La Hoya vs. Felix Trinidad
4PM Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns
4:30PM Mike Tyson vs. Trevor Berbick
5PM Mike Tyson vs. Larry Holmes
5:30PM Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks
6PM Sonny Liston vs. Cassius Clay 1
7PM Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier 1
9PM Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier 2
10PM Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier 3
Management company LPMG Global recently added two world class fighters to its stable, IBF #5 super lightweight Anthony “Can You Dig it” Yigit (24-1-1, 8 KOs) and unbeaten super welterweight Emile “Swaggy Star” Kalekuzi (20-0, 14 KOs.
Marcos Maidana posted a photo on Instagram of a tooth he turned into a piece of jewelry. He says he knocked that tooth out of the mouth of Floyd Mayweather.
Boxing Buzz
