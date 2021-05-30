Unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over former three-division ruler Jorge Linares (47-6, 29 KOs) in the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The speedy Haney stood his ground but still outboxed Linares for much of the fight. Linares came on strong late and had Haney wobbled, but he was too far behind. Scores were 116-112, 116-112, 115-113.