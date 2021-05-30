By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
38-year-old former four-division champion Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) became the oldest man to win a bantamweight title by knocking out 3:1 favorite and previously unbeaten WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali (17-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Starting off with the jab, Oubaali and Donaire figured each other out. Oubaali began to let his hands go in the second but Donaire swung wildly as the champ proceeded cautiously. Going toe to toe in the third, a huge left hook by Donaire dropped Oubaali. He got up, but another left hook found its mark once again dropping Oubaali face-first to finish the round. Donaire then finished Oubaali in the fourth round dropping him for a third time with a left hook, right uppercut combination. Referee Jack Reiss waved off the bout at 1:52 of the fourth.
Wow, had no idea Oubaali was so soft. That was like Nonito beating up a French child. Nonito’s great, but Oubaali is made of paper.
Donaire has crumbled most of his opponents with that left hook, only world class chins (Aka Inoe) could withstood it, no shame in that
Maybe you didn’t notice that throughout his career, Donaire has smoked champions with his left hook?
Great fight, Look forward to the rematch with inoue.
The old Flash has struck again to further solidify his HOF credentials. Can’t wait to see him in a rematch against Inoue.
Donaire true Warrior!
That was Donaire vs Montiel & Darchinyan – all these years later! Well done champ!
I thought the highly experienced Donaire would be too strong and punch too hard for Oubaali. Donaire is bigger and stronger than almost any bantamweight. He stood up to Inoue’s best head shots and exchanged with him often. The body shot was the one that hurt him.
I didn’t know much about Oubaali, but I suspected Donaire would stop him. However, he folded much quicker than I expected. Donaire is still a force to be reckoned with despite his advanced age. Great win for him and sets him up for big fights in the future.
Great fight,reminded me so much of the Darchenian fight. Congratulations to the new champion. PS the last undercard fight was exciting as well.