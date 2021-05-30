By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

38-year-old former four-division champion Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) became the oldest man to win a bantamweight title by knocking out 3:1 favorite and previously unbeaten WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali (17-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Starting off with the jab, Oubaali and Donaire figured each other out. Oubaali began to let his hands go in the second but Donaire swung wildly as the champ proceeded cautiously. Going toe to toe in the third, a huge left hook by Donaire dropped Oubaali. He got up, but another left hook found its mark once again dropping Oubaali face-first to finish the round. Donaire then finished Oubaali in the fourth round dropping him for a third time with a left hook, right uppercut combination. Referee Jack Reiss waved off the bout at 1:52 of the fourth.