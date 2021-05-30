WBC female super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron (14-0, 8 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO against former champion Melissa Hernandez (23-8-3, 7 KOs) in the Haney-Linares co-feature in the arena at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Cameron was in control the whole way and scored a knockdown in round four. Mercy stoppage by referee Celestino Ruiz as the 41-year-old Hernandez still had plenty of fight in her. Time was 1:08.

In a battle between two Golden Boy Promotions stablemates, WBC #15 middleweights rated Jason Quigley (19-1, 14 KOs) won a hard fought ten round majority decision over Shane Mosley Jr (17-4, 10 KOs) for the WBO NABO title. Good two-way action the whole way. Judges had it 95-95, 97-93, 96-94.

In a final eliminator for the IBF super featherweight title, Azinga Fuzile (15-1, 9 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over Martin J. Ward (24-2-2, 11 KOs). Fuzile dropped Ward in round four. Fuzile then dropped Ward again in round seven and Ward’s corner pulled their man out. Time was 2:45. Ward may have suffered a knee injury.

Light heavyweight prospect Khalil Coe won his pro debut by second round KO over Nathaniel Tadd (2-5, 1 KO). Time was 1:10. Tadd down three times.

Unbeaten welterweight Reshat Mati (10-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Ryan Pino (8-7-2, 4 KO) over six rounds by scores of 60-54, 58-56, 58-56.

Unbeaten female featherweight Ramla Ali moved to 3-0, 0 KOs, with a six round unanimous decision over Mikayla Nebel (4-9, 1 KO). Scores were 60-54 3x.

Unbeaten super welterweight Amari Jones (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a first round stoppage against Jonathan Ryan Burrs (3-3, 0 KOs).