Gvozdyk, Beterbiev make weight Oleksandr Gvozdyk 174.3 vs. Artur Beterbiev 174.5

WBC/IBF light heavyweight title)



Luis Collazo 146.4 vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov 147.1

Sonny Conto 214.1 vs. Steven Lyons 201.9

Joseph Adorno 136.8 vs. Damian Sosa 134.7

John Bauza 138.8 vs. Donald Ward 143.5

Jeremy Adorno 121.1 vs. Misael Reyes 121.2

Josue Vargas 140.2 vs. Johnny Rodriguez 140.5

Julian Rodriguez 142.6 vs. Leonardo Doronio 139.4

Michael Seals 174.6 vs. Elio Trosch 173.2 Venue: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN Boxing Results from China

