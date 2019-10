Telemundo Weights From Seneca Resort & Casino Emmanuel Colon 139.8 Richard Zamora 139.4

(WBA Fedecentro super lightweight title)



Wilfredo Vega Flores 138.6 vs. Adrian Martinez 139.2

Gerffred Ngayot 136.6 vs. Darel Harris 134.8

Alonzo Davis 119 vs. Alexander Castellano 122

Charles Garner III 144.6 vs. Angel Cotto 143.8

Ashlee Furtell 159.6 vs. Ayanna Tramont 160.4

Daniel DeJesus 129.6 vs. Jonathan Smith 129

Maureen Shea 126.2 vs. Edina Kiss 128 Venue: Seneca Events Center, Niagara Falls, NY

Promoter: All Star Boxing, INC

TV: Telemundo Gvozdyk, Beterbiev make weight

