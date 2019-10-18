All Star Boxing’s Tuto Zabala Jr. brings Boxeo Telemundo to the sold out Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York, as the network continues its 30th anniversary fall series tonight. The main event will feature another showdown in the classic boxing rivalry between Mexico vs Puerto Rico.

Richard Zamora (19-3, 12 KOs) of Mexico takes on Puerto Rican prospect Emmanuel “Pinky” Colon (16-1-1, 15 KOs) of Buffalo for a WBO regional jr. welterweight title at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, NY.

Zamora was stopped in the first round of his Telemundo debut in 2017. He feels that he is much better than that appearance and has won five of his last six, with the loss against current WBO super lighteit champion Mario Barrios. He is anxious to prove himself tonight and to break into the world rankings.

What do you feel went wrong in your fight vs Moran?

It was just one of those things that can happen in boxing. I got caught cold but I will not make that mistake this time.

Does the knockout ratio of Colon have you even more on the alert heading into the fight?

His record seems to show he is puncher but I can punch as well.

Your countryman Jose Guadalupe Rosales is the only one to defeat Colon thus far. Are you and he in communication?

Absolutely. He and I are from the same hometown. We have talked about my upcoming fight but I won’t depend on what we discussed but we definitely talked about this matchup.

Will you be fighting with more urgency knowing that you’re fighting in his hometown?

I will fight the way we worked on in training and adjust if and when necessary.

What are your immediate goals?

The first would be to win this fight but I can definitely make 135 pounds very easily. So the long term future I would see myself fighting there. This fight is a good opportunity for me so I am taking it at 140.

How big of an opportunity is this for you the second time around on Telemundo?

I am really appreciative of the opportunity. It’s one I fully plan to take advantage of. I will show that I not only deserve to be in this fight but that I am coming to win. It is going to be an exciting fight for the fans for sure.

In the co-main event, Wilfredo “BravoVega” Flores (7-0, 5 KOs) of Dunkirk, New York, suburb 45 minutes from Buffalo takes on Adrian Martinez (3-2, 3 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico.

Rounding out the undercard are Buffalo residents Gerffred Ngayot taking on Edward Hatler, Alex Castellano vs. Alonzo Davis, Charles Garner vs. Angel Cotto, Ayanna Tramont vs. Ashlee Futrell and Danny De Jesus vs. Jonathan Smith.

The Colon-Zamora main event will be televised LIVE on the Telemundo Network, 11:35pm Check your local listings.