One of the most exciting fighters in boxing, former world champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas (25-2-2, 18 KOs) will make his highly anticipated return against Ezequiel “Sheke” Aviles (16-4-3, 6 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight fight on Saturday night on Facebook Watch at the Gimnasio Rodrigo M. Quevedo in Chihuahua, Mexico.



“I’m happy to be coming back to my country to fight, especially right here in Chihuahua,” said Vargas at Thursday’s press conference. “It’s a great state where there are a lot of fans, and I have a lot of friends and people I know here as well. I am very happy. I had a great training camp with my coach Joel Diaz, and we are ready to give a great battle. You know my style. You have all grown accustomed to my style of fighting. So don’t miss out on this night of action on Saturday.”

Aviles stated, “As soon as I found out I was going to fight Francisco Vargas, I made sure to be very well prepared. I trained very hard because I know it’s going to be a tough fight. I have nothing more to say, and I will see you all this Saturday.”

Lightweight contender Oscar Duarte (17-1-1, 12 KOs) will face new opponent Humberto De Santiago (18-6-1, 13 KOs) in the main event.