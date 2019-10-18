Officials have been named for tonight’s light heavyweight world title unification clash between WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk and IBF champion Artur Beterbiev at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The referee will be Gary Rosato. Judges are John McKaie, Ron McNair and John Poturaj.



Both fighters weighed in this morning. Gvozdyk has gained 9.9 pounds since yesterday’s weigh-in. Beterbiev has gained exactly 9 pounds, coming in at 183.5.

Odds have really tightened at some sportsbooks with late money coming in on Beterbiev. For example, 5dimes has Gvozdyk at -112 and Beterbiev at -103.

Tonight’s ESPN telecast begins at 10PM ET/7PM PT. If you are a boxing fan, this fight is pretty much “can’t miss TV.”