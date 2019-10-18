Officials have been named for tonight’s light heavyweight world title unification clash between WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk and IBF champion Artur Beterbiev at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The referee will be Gary Rosato. Judges are John McKaie, Ron McNair and John Poturaj.
Both fighters weighed in this morning. Gvozdyk has gained 9.9 pounds since yesterday’s weigh-in. Beterbiev has gained exactly 9 pounds, coming in at 183.5.
—–
Odds have really tightened at some sportsbooks with late money coming in on Beterbiev. For example, 5dimes has Gvozdyk at -112 and Beterbiev at -103.
—–
Tonight’s ESPN telecast begins at 10PM ET/7PM PT. If you are a boxing fan, this fight is pretty much “can’t miss TV.”
Gvozdyk-Beterbiev officials
This match up will simply be a game of Beterbiev stalking straight forward with a high work rate hoping to tire and drop Gvozdyk. Gvozdyk will move at angles and counter punch hoping Beterbiev will slow him down enough to set the pace at a controllable rate and distance. If Beterbiev can keep his engine running on all cylinders, he may slide off with the edge in victory.
Well said.
Regardless of who wins, its going to be a great fight.
All you wuzzy, kid gloved managed “fighters” who claim to be “superstars” take note!
This is what boxing is all about. Two talented, undefeated fighters, in their prime, fighting to become the true #1 in their division. This is how greatness is built and maintained.
Win or lose, both fighters (as well as the sport and fans) will emerge winners!
THIS is a fight! The BEST fighting the BEST and not carefully picked opponents.
I think there should be an independent review board keeping track of all judges in major fights. The number of wrong decisions in boxing is higher than in any other sport. The damage caused by wrong decisions is in the billions of $$.
It would help if the names of bad/corrupt judges are not overlooked/forgotten, but kept on public record and talked about in boxing forums.
To my knowledge, the three judges for this fight, John McKaie, John Poturaj and Ron McNair have a exemplary records so far, and have mostly worked DiBella fights.