By Gabriel F. Cordero

This Saturday, Mexico City will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest boxing class. The current record was set in 2017 in Moscow, Russia, with a class of 3,300 participants. For many months the World Boxing Council together with the Sports Institute of Mexico City and the various agencies of the local government and mayors have organized training on weekends to prepare for this special day. They are expecting some 40,000 participants.

The class will be held in the city’s famed downtown Zócalo starting at 8AM with the participants able to enter at 6:30AM. Entrants get an official kit with a jersey, cap, and participant number with a chip.