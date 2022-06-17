By Héctor Villarreal

Two foreign fighters well known by Panamanian fans, collide in the main event of Laguna Premium Boxing Promotions’ card on Saturday night at Majestic Casino in Panama City. Mexican Salvador “Peloncito” Juarez (16-7-2, 4 KOs) takes on Nicaraguan Keyvin Lara (31-5-1, 11 KOs) in a fight scheduled for eight rounds on the super flyweight division.

Salvador Juarez 114.75 vs Keyvin Lara 116

Ernesto Marin 130 vs Jorge Sanchez 129

Edgardo Avila vs Jhoyner Cervera 126

Pascual Hodgson 233 vs Victor Delgado 234.5

Ibrahim Valdespino 124.5 vs Arnulfo Bejerano 123

Promoter: Rouss Laguna de Moreno

Matchmaker: Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno