June 17, 2022
Boxing News

Juárez-Lara weights from Panama

Juarez Lara Weight

By Héctor Villarreal

Two foreign fighters well known by Panamanian fans, collide in the main event of Laguna Premium Boxing Promotions’ card on Saturday night at Majestic Casino in Panama City. Mexican Salvador “Peloncito” Juarez (16-7-2, 4 KOs) takes on Nicaraguan Keyvin Lara (31-5-1, 11 KOs) in a fight scheduled for eight rounds on the super flyweight division.

Salvador Juarez 114.75 vs Keyvin Lara 116
Ernesto Marin 130 vs Jorge Sanchez 129
Edgardo Avila vs Jhoyner Cervera 126
Pascual Hodgson 233 vs Victor Delgado 234.5
Ibrahim Valdespino 124.5 vs Arnulfo Bejerano 123

Promoter: Rouss Laguna de Moreno
Matchmaker: Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno

Beterbiev, Smith make weight
Guinness record attempt tomorrow in Mexico City

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >