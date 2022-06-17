Artur Beterbiev 175 vs. Joe Smith Jr. 174.6
(WBC, IBF, WBO light heavyweight unification)
Robeisy Ramirez 125.8 vs. Abraham Nova 125.4
Bruce Carrington 127.4 vs. Adrian Leyva 127.4
Jahi Tucker 147.8 vs. D’Andre Smith 147.6
Floyd Diaz 121.6 vs. Daniil Platonovschi 122
Troy Isley 158.6 vs. Donte Stubbs 161.6
Wendy Toussaint 152.2 vs. Asinia Byfield 152.8
Jahyae Brown 153.2 vs. Keane McMahon 152.6
Venue: Hulu Theater, MSG, New York City
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN
_
Ramirez – Nova is a really good fight potentially. The winner will be ranked pretty high by the WBO and may be looking at a Navarrete fight.
Joe Smith Jr. can redeem himself with a lucky win
I expect Bertibiev to put a beating on Smith. They are on different levels.