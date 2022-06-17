Gorman smashes Salek in one With WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in attendance, heavyweight Nathan Gorman (19-1, 13 KOs) needed just 92 seconds to demolish Tomas Salek (17-4, 13 KOs) in the first round of their clash Friday night at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Gorman dropped Salek twice. WBC unveils 2022 Freedom belt Beterbiev, Smith make weight Like this: Like Loading...

