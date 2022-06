The World Boxing Council has unveiled the special 2022 Freedom Belt to commemorate Juneteenth Day. This belt was going to be on the line in the Jermall Charlo vs. Maciej Sulecki, scheduled for this Saturday, June 18 at the Toyota Center in Houston, but unfortunately had to be postponed due to a back injury Charlo suffered during his preparation. The WBC Freedom belt will be on the line in Jermall Charlo’s next bout, to be announced soon.

