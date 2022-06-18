Canelo, GGG to hold mini-press tour To launch the September 17 trilogy battle between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin on DAZN PPV, Canelo and GGG will stage press conferences in Los Angeles and New York City starting next week. The LA presser is June 24 in Hollywood and the NY presser is three days later on June 27. Huertas shocks Cardoso, El Nica wins WBC unveils 2022 Freedom belt Like this: Like Loading...

