To launch the September 17 trilogy battle between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin on DAZN PPV, Canelo and GGG will stage press conferences in Los Angeles and New York City starting next week. The LA presser is June 24 in Hollywood and the NY presser is three days later on June 27.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Not real excited over this one…GGG past his prime and Canelo will beat him since youth and athleticism is on his side. Canelo in a UD. Plain and simple to see the outcome in this one.
Man scoobs, u got alot of thumbs down for saying the truth..I agree 100% with ya BUT GGG has his lil Die Hard Fan Club on here and NO ONE can ever talk about their boy like that lmao. Canelo KO’s him with body shots is what I see