Olympian lightweight Juan “El Olimpico” Huertas (16-3-1, 12 KOs) scored a first round KO over previously unbeaten nbeaten lightweight slugger Jonhatan “Maximus” Cardoso (14-1, 14 KOs) to claim WBO Latino title at La Doce Sports Center in Panama City, Panama. Huertas connected with a huge right hand that put Cardoso out on his feet.

In the co-main event, former two-division world champion Luis “Nica” Concepcion (40-9, 29 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO over Juan “Pequita” Lopez (15-9-1, 14 KOs). Concepcion punished Lopez until Lopez’ corner requested a referee’s stoppage at 1:50 of round nine.

Other Results:

Gilberto Pedroza KO2 Pedro Villegas (light flyweight)

Darrelle Valsaint TKO1 Encarnacion Diaz (super middleweight)