June 17, 2022
Boxing Results

Cuellar KOs Cardoza, remains unbeaten

Undefeated WBA #6, WBO #11 junior bantamweight star David “El General” Cuellar (22-0, 15 KOs) notched his seventh consecutive knockout by finishing former world title challenger Yader Cardoza (26-18-1, 8 KOs) in the fifth round on Friday night at the Auditorio Municipal in Torreón, Mexico. A body shot put Cardoza down for the count. Cuellar overcame two cuts in the fight.

In the world title co-feature, WBC female bantamweight champion Yuliahn Luna (24-3-1, 4 KOs) retained her title by ten round unanimous decision over Jessica Gonzalez (8-6-2, 1 KO). Luna busted up Gonzalez to avenge a 2014 loss.

Huertas shocks Cardoso, El Nica wins

