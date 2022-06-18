June 18, 2022
Boxing Results

Eros Correa stuns world-rated Saul Sanchez

In an upset, bantamweight Eros Correa (12-1, 8 KOs) won a ten round split decision against WBO #5, WBA #8 Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (18-2, 11 KOs) on Friday night at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. Close fight where Sanchez never got untracked. Scores were 98-92, 97-93 Correa, 96-94 Sanchez.

>