Weights from Chicago Weights for tonight’s Hitz Boxing card at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois. Angel Barrera 134 vs Daniel Buenaventura 135

(Illinois State lightweight title) Simon Buettner 166.4 vs James Quiter 168

(Illinois State super middleweight title) Jonathon Hampton 159 vs Dawik Bosak 161

Kaltin Lavigne 160 vs Olivia Curry 159

Mirady Zola 176.5 vs Abimbola Osundairo 172

Ronny Hale 255 vs Deontae Pettigrew 293 Venue Parkway Sports Bank Sports Complex

Promoter: Hitz Boxing

Stream: BXNGTV.com

