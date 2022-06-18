Photos: Sumio Yamada
WBC/IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs), boxing’s only world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio, has never heard the judges’ scores read in his pro career. And win or lose, it’s highly unlikely judges will be rendering a verdict tonight when Beterbiev faces fellow power-puncher WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. (28-3, 22 KOs) on ESPN from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.
However, just in case, judges Frank Lombardi, Joseph Pasquale and Steve Weisfeld will be at ringside scoring the bout.
The third man in the ring will be Harvey Dock.
Would like to see Smith prevail but he gets stopped within 9 rounds.
Can’t wait to watch this
These guys are gonna bring the pain!
Interesting match to be sure. Even could be fight of the year. Sith is strong, but the problem is the man in front of him tonight is perhaps more. If Smith can do what Browne did, cut Berbetev early, maybe. But I just don’t see Smith having the boxing talent to do anything. Smith has to live with the credo, what is is, live by the sword or die by the sword? This match if he follows that credo, might last about 5 rounds.