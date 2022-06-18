June 18, 2022
Beterbiev-Smith Officials

WBC/IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs), boxing’s only world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio, has never heard the judges’ scores read in his pro career. And win or lose, it’s highly unlikely judges will be rendering a verdict tonight when Beterbiev faces fellow power-puncher WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. (28-3, 22 KOs) on ESPN from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

However, just in case, judges Frank Lombardi, Joseph Pasquale and Steve Weisfeld will be at ringside scoring the bout.

The third man in the ring will be Harvey Dock.

