Super bantamweight Jack Bateson (17-0, 4 KOs) hopes to gate-crash the world rankings after defeating Diego Alberto Ruiz (23-5-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Leeds United FC Banqueting Suite in Leeds, England. Bateson picked up the vacant WBA intercontinental belt with a unanimous points win after 10 rounds. Scores were 98-93, 98-92, 97-93.

WBO #1 super featherweight Archie Sharp (22-0, 9 KOs) returned to the ring with a ten round 98-93, 99-91, 99-92 points victory over Alex Rat (14-5-2, 5 KOs). Sharp hopes to secure a shot at champion Shakur Stevenson.

WBA #3 super lightweight Ohara Davies (24-2, 17 KOs) warmed up for a potential WBA world title eliminator against Sandor Martin by stopping Abdessamad Nechched (13-3-1, 1 KO). Davies forced his opponent to the canvas in round seven and, again, in round eight and though Nechched beat the count after being floored for a second time, referee Howard Foster said he’d taken enough punishment.