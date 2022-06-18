By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

As was expected, former undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos has activated the rematch clause in his contract to force a return fight with undisputed IBF, WBC, WBA, WBO champion Devin Haney again in Australia.

“Yes, the rematch is happening, 100 percent. I have activated the rematch clause,” Kambosos told Newscorp. “We haven’t finalized a venue. There are options for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. It will be in Australia which is great. I know I can win a rematch. I will make some changes and this is my destiny to show how great I am and get those belts back. The Emperor is dead, but Ferocious is still alive and I will be back.”