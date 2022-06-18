By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
As was expected, former undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos has activated the rematch clause in his contract to force a return fight with undisputed IBF, WBC, WBA, WBO champion Devin Haney again in Australia.
“Yes, the rematch is happening, 100 percent. I have activated the rematch clause,” Kambosos told Newscorp. “We haven’t finalized a venue. There are options for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. It will be in Australia which is great. I know I can win a rematch. I will make some changes and this is my destiny to show how great I am and get those belts back. The Emperor is dead, but Ferocious is still alive and I will be back.”
Make some changes? C’mon buddy…you gotta make maximum changes hehehe IF the fight happens
Unless he’s struggling at the weight, then I guess this is the best route for him. Losing to Haney again won’t be much worse than losing just once. But I can’t see how Kambosos wins this fight outside of landing a big shot, but maybe he could start by throwing actual combinations next time and doing something about that jab.
No way kambo beats Haney no matter how many times they fight. The styles are in Haney’s favor and Kambo couldn’t hurt Haney with any of his big shots.
Yep, I agree. Kambosis blew more smoke with his mouth than his actions in the ring. Time to realize his style will not beat Haney’s style.
For the money, definitely. As far as making major changes, I don’t think so. Fight a boxer, box a fighter. Does Kambosos have the stamina, willpower, heart and drive to turn this into a straight up fight?
If he goes in with the same safety first approach, it will be a carbon copy of the first.
Hayne is too smoooooth to be gone at tactically. He’s also not small for his division, so trying to walk through him will NOT be an easy task.
Take the fight, but actually FIGHT this time.
Kambosos make amends go back his original trainer he had in his first 12 pro fights at tzysu gym igor and Kambosos sort their differents out only chance he has to beat haney in the rematch
George really built up the first match and did nothing, I wonder what he can say this time to sell it as big as last time. Throw some fukin punches this time, will ya?
Meanwhile, Lomachenko is only getting older. The Ukrainian beats both of them if he’s healthy.
Well throwing more punches would definitely help.