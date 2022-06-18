Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City…

In a clash between unbeaten super bantamweights, Floyd Diaz (5-0, 1 KO) outscored Daniil Platonovschi (4-1, 2 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 60-54, 60-54, 59-55. Diaz bravely fought despite the death of his grandfather earlier in the day.

Unbeaten U.S. Olympian middleweight Troy Isley (6-0, 4 KOs) scored a sixth round KO against Donte Stubbs (6-6, 2 KOs). Isley dropped Stubbs in round four and floored Stubbs again with a big right hand in round six. Time was :38.

Super welterweight Wendy Toussaint (14-1, 6 KOs) outpointed Asinia Byfield (15-5-1, 7 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 79-73 3x.

Unbeaten welterweight Jahyae Brown (11-0, 8 KOs) outpointed Keane McMahon (7-3, 4 KOs) over six rounds by scores of 60-54, 58-56, 58-56.