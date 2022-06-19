In a highly anticipated light heavyweight unification showdown, WBC/IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) crushed and dethroned WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. (28-4, 22 KOs) in less than two rounds on Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Smith came out aggressively, but Beterbiev dropped Smith to a knee at the end of the first round. Beterbiev finished the demolition by putting Smith down twice in round two and leaving referee Harvey Dock no alternative but to stop it after some additional punishment. Time was 2:19. Beterbiev, boxing’s only world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio, continues his reign of terror in the 175lb division.
In the post-fight interview, Beterviev stated that he wants to fight for the undisputed light heavyweight title against WBA champion Dmitry Bivol.
Silly me, I thought Smith had a chance. Sorry. Sorry Artur! WOW!
Smith gave up his jab and thought he was going to knock out Beterbiev. He got too anxious…. Should have never give up his jab.
Smith has a habit of losing his gameplan when he gets pressured and he relies way too much on his instincts rather than trained skill. Lesson learned for Smith in this fight is to listen to your corner and undertsand the value in a gameplan.
Yeah didn’t look like he was showing any discipline to a particular gameplan.
My good Ajay….there is no gameplan for a wreking ball.Salut! my good Ajay
He definitely looked nervous to me. Said to hell with boxing and defense and decided to throw bombs which is exactly what Beterbiev wanted.
Just as I called it! Beterviev destroys Smith inside of 3.
You did call it. I was right there with you. I didn’t think it would happen so early, though. Beterbiev looked like a fighter that deserves consideration for “Best in the World” tonight. That was total destruction, and Joe Smith was a credible opponent. He isn’t beautiful stylistically, but damn, that power is like a freak mutation.
After all the build-up and hype, it all comes to a quicker end than I thought. Smith abandoned the gameplan of boxing on the outside after 1 minute into the fight and sucked himself right into the trap landed by Beterbiev. Smith looked rather delicate and weak against Beterbiev after the champion started to get the lunch pail out and throw the bombs. Beterbiev looked real strong, focused, and determined and he delivered. As for Smith, he bit off more than he could chew in this fight.
Bring on Bivol. Beterbiev and Bivol will come into the match with excellent wins.
Excellent point!
That will be a good one!
That was impressive.
Bivol easy. Timing and footwork and speed.
Easy? Beterbiev can box too and counters well.
Geez, that was brutal and 1 sided. Smith looked to step to Beter too quick and ate some early thunder. He didn’t recover from the 1st round either. Beter vs Bivol is one of the 3 most intriguing fights in all of boxing.
You got the feeling that when Smith felt the power, he figured his only chance was to swing free and hope to land something big. I think he knew very early on that he wasn’t gonna be able to go rounds with Beterbiev.
No mas for smith by the referee! Full clip double clutching shots were too brutal to overcome!
Once Smith basically threw his game plan out the window and started banging with Artur, I knew it was over… Anti climactic…I was hoping for a few more rounds but it was pretty evident that Smith was going to try to trade with him and just started winging punches….even when he was hurt there in the 2nd, he didn’t get on his bike….he got right back in there and started mixing it up again ..
Some fighters naturally can not process pressure, gameplan, and focus all at the same time. Smith is a great example in this fight. Smith fights best when he has the upper hand. However, he falls apart way too easy when he struggles to process his adversity.
not surprising but, just so easy
Bivol will be a real good fight both are undefeated. One is a really great puncher and the other is a great boxer puncher. I would lean towards Bivol based off his footwork and that jab.
Bivol’s head would swivel.
My thoughts as well. Beterbiev looks like he’s on a different level. Bivol is a great fighter— not just good, but actually great- but I don’t see him going the distance. People thought Gvozdyk could outbox Beterbiev, and he did well early. But he broke down late under the assault. I’m not sure Bivol is any better.
What just happened? Still a fan of both. Everybody at Light heavy about go north or south. Goodness gracious!!!
This fight showed that Beterbiev is certainly on that level… Beterbiev threw excellent short, compact power punches on the inside..Showed his boxing intelligence and he finished Smith…Did not allow Smith to weather the storm…Beterbiev did what he was suppose to do against this type of opponent…showing his superiority and finishing the fight within the distance early.,still noticed a few flaws but this fight showed that Beterbiev is a student of the game…As Beterbiev mixed in boxing skills with an excellent display of short compact power punches…He is the man right now in that division… Smith will be back..allowed a slugger to punch “with” him….Smith will learn from this…good fight….!!!
BS early stoppage! Smith should have been giving a chance
Roy
No..
I can’t resist:) Roy finally got 1 right. Beterbiev in 2!
This was an easy fight to call.This Artur Beterbiev is one of the most brutal fighters today.Look for him to be called the finest 175 lb champ in years. Besides being able to crack skulls, his boxing skills are for real. Tell you what there are some fabulous fighters today, are we seeing a rebirth of the fight game like when we had Hagler,Duran,Chavez,Hearns? This guy Artur is what real champs are all about, i’d like to see him demolish Canelo.
Aussie Oy! Reynoso knew to keep Conelo from Beterbiev. So, you will never see a demo job of Conelo. Beterbiev could’ve lived with any 175’er in history.
Aside from the jab, Smith Jr’s shots were too wide and too slow. Smith didn’t see any of Beterbiev’s shots coming. Beterbiev versus Boval is a potentially a great fight. Must happen!!
Frightening punch power
Beterbiev is the best light heavyweight puncher I’ve seen since Michael Spinks. Bring on Zurdo & Bivol!
Arthur is a beast. I don’t think anyone in boxing has that kind of power. In Joe’s defense though a few of Arthurs rights landed in back of the head. They should take a very close look at Joe before releasing him.
I called this fight I knew if Joe Smith did not stay on the outside and Jab he would lose and that is exactly what happened
just watched the fight and have to say that Joe Smith and his corner had the worst game plan for this bout you can possibly imagine. It looked like it came directly from Beterbiev’s camp!
One thing that AB has – complete dedication. He doesn’t budge an inch with his commitment to his training or skills and seemingly has an unbelievable mental toughness. This man will be incredibly difficult to defeat as who can see him ever giving up? With that kind of determination and power I don’t pick any other light heavyweight over him.
I’d like to add to my other comment, if Beterbiev fights Bivol look for Bivol to wind up in the hospital.Beterbiev will BRUTALIZE him, no way does Bivol keep Artur off of him, and I will add this,Beterbiev will be put in the category of the all time great 175 lb fighters, that category includes Bob Foster,and Archie Moore,yes Moore who was the king of the 175lb division for many years.
Beterbieve knocks out Canelo if it were to have happened and Canelo knocks out Smith
Outside of his jabs Smith was all looping punches with huge holes down the middle. Oddly Beterbiev looks like he has little power but he can obviously hit.
Bring Canelo and see is really who is have the ball fight Beterviev
Curious whether anyone thinks Canelo could beat Beterbiev?
No. But it would be a fun fight because Canelo would likely try to trade punches. But I think Beterbiev is way too strong for him.
If I was Bivol, I would avoid Beterbiev like the plague, with a RIGHTFUL excuse of exercising the rematch with Canelo. Bivol, much like the reason Canelo didn’t speak of fighting AB, know the outcome is KO By. His amateur background, with his power? Not getting beat any time soon, kids.
That ended alot quicker than I thought! Beterbiev is a flat out monster. It was scarey to see the way Smith looked like he ran away almost and then bounced off the ropes and was wobbling. That ref saved him from serious brain damage.. or at least from taking more.
Beterbiev = SUPER MANSTER (1/4 Man & 3/4 Monster).
Let’s hope Beterbiev gets more active because boxing historians have to figure out where to rank him in the history of 175. I hope Beterbiev can fight five (5) more times before going to the HOF. It is sad Beterbiev was not more active, but I am VERY tempted to rank him as the GOAT at 175…final ranking remains on hold.
Anyhow, Beterbiev used the first (1st) round to get a little warmed. In the 2nd round, Beterbiev went to work with more battering right hands, stiff jabs and nasty uppercuts. Beterbiev’s chin held up quite well. Beterbiev did a great job. I wonder what is Bivol thinking at this time.
Who is next??…time for Bivol to get in there with Beterbiev. Ramirez and Yarde can wait or scrap each other. I personally want to see Beterbiev go through Bivol, Yarde and Ramirez.
“Fight of the year” quickly morphed into blowout of the year. Smith really overestimated his abilities in the ring! That said, I still think he beats 95% of the light heavies out there.
Bivol will never trade with Beterbiev. He’ll try to jab Beterbiev and keep him off balance so he can’t get leverage for his full power. Beterbiev will eventually break down Bivol and stop him late – copyright 2022 Coach Packy
Bet., was devastating. And it is refreshing to see another modest sportsman, like Bivol, instead of the shrieking chest pounding gloating we’ve gotten in boxing ever since it was started by now-glorified by the media Cassius Clay.