In a highly anticipated light heavyweight unification showdown, WBC/IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) crushed and dethroned WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. (28-4, 22 KOs) in less than two rounds on Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Smith came out aggressively, but Beterbiev dropped Smith to a knee at the end of the first round. Beterbiev finished the demolition by putting Smith down twice in round two and leaving referee Harvey Dock no alternative but to stop it after some additional punishment. Time was 2:19. Beterbiev, boxing’s only world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio, continues his reign of terror in the 175lb division.

In the post-fight interview, Beterviev stated that he wants to fight for the undisputed light heavyweight title against WBA champion Dmitry Bivol.