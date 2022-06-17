Photos: Sumio Yamada
Saturday night’s high-stakes light heavyweight title unification showdown between WBC/IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) and WBO champion Joe Smith, Jr. (28-3, 22 KOs) at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City promises to feature plenty of action between two of the sport’s most dangerous punchers.
The 37-year-old Beterbiev, boxing’s only active world champion with a 100% knockout rate, is about an 8:1 favorite at most sportsbooks. But Smith, 32, is a live underdog who has knockout wins over Eleider Alvarez and Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins among others.
The bout will air on ESPN.
You have to hand it to Smith, he’s taken and takes on the best and hardest fights he can unlike another boxer we all know.
I like his chances against Beterbiev if he can use his reach and power to keep him from getting close then counter with his right hand, he has a chance, Beterbiev has been hurt before.
I believe Smith has better chin and is the younger in this fight. I guess we should be prepared for an upset this time
Even tho Smith Jr has only been stopped once early in his career, and has losses against Sullivan Barrera and against Dmitri Bivol, I see him getting Massacred against Beterview. NO upset here whatsoever. Smith Jr’s only noatable win was against a 59 year old Hopkins.
NEVER count Joe Smith out!!
to:BoriMex;i wish you good luck again Beterbiev.I hope for you that you did not bet . Beterbiev is a very special kind of boxer.What so special:It is Arthur B.
I’m picking Beterbiev, but I don’t know that Beterbiev is the same fighter that he once was. In his last two fights he hasn’t looked like it and I wouldn’t at all be surprised if Smith caught him with something and hurt him bad.
I am picking him as well Lucie…That said I will have to text my buddy and tell him the odds are now 8 to 1! Considering the upsets Smith has caused Fonfara, Hopkins, and Alvarez…those odds are way too long! We have a 37 year old who has been hurt before who comes at you. Favorite yes…8 to 1…no way!
A vulnerable 37 year old against a 32 year old in his physical prime, in his hometown, who has good experience and, at least on paper, is probably the biggest puncher Beterbiev has ever fought. He didn’t catch Kovalev or Stevenson. Unless they know something we don’t (like Smith being injured or something), 8-1 seems kinda nuts.
Smith I thought was lucky to get the decision with Vlasov and that was not even in NY. I doubt it will go to the cards but if it is close Beterbiev could be in trouble for sure.
Beterbiev will really apply the pressure to Smith forcing him to fight on the heels of his feet backing up. Smith is very capable of upsetting anyone’s applecart in a boxing match, but Beterbiev’s high pressure offense will change Smith’s plans. On the other hand, Smith did a wonderful job in his performance against Hopkins that catapulted him into the front-line seat of being noticed in the boxing world. I am sure Hopkins will never forget the name Joe Smith :).
A wonderful job against a 50 year old
Smith has absolutely no chance outside of a lucky punch. Much like Kambosos had absolutely zero chance against Haney. Bob Foster must be turning over in his grave