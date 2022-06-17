Photos: Sumio Yamada

Saturday night’s high-stakes light heavyweight title unification showdown between WBC/IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) and WBO champion Joe Smith, Jr. (28-3, 22 KOs) at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City promises to feature plenty of action between two of the sport’s most dangerous punchers.

The 37-year-old Beterbiev, boxing’s only active world champion with a 100% knockout rate, is about an 8:1 favorite at most sportsbooks. But Smith, 32, is a live underdog who has knockout wins over Eleider Alvarez and Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins among others.

The bout will air on ESPN.