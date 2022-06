Weights From Ontario, CA Saul Sanchez 118 vs. Eros Correa 118

Loui Lopez 148 vs Jaleik Bogle 147.7

Pedro Valencia 136.6 vs Mario Aguirre 137

Nelson Oliva 155.3 vs. Antonio Duarte 154.9

Anthony John Saldivar 149.9 vs. Genesis Wynn 148.4 Venue: Doubletree Hotel, Ontario, CA

Promoter: Thompson Boxing

Venue: Doubletree Hotel, Ontario, CA

Promoter: Thompson Boxing

TV: Facebook, YouTube Weights from Tampa-St. Pete

