By Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Sports

Angel llarraza 160 vs. William Lorenzo 162

Cesar Soriano 157 vs. Sanny Duversonne ??

Matthew Tinker 174.8 vs. Turner Williams 177.6

John Williams 151.2 vs. David Frcteau 152.4

Rufino Lewis 150.8 vs. Terry Roscoe 151.4

EnZo Herrera 148.2 vs. Christopher Puryear Angel Cotto 147.2

Nissan Anderson 168.8 vs. Frankie Solomon 177.4

Juniel Garcia 139.4 vs. Devarius McClendon 139.8

Imran Haddabah 177.4 vs. Lawrence Gabriel will weigh in tonight

Rodolfo Cuazitl 129.2 vs Ralph Carvil 129.4

Carisse Brown 125.4 vs. Karla Valenzuela Garcia 124.6

Venue: Marriott St. Petersburg/Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Promoter: T&K Promotions

Event held in conjunction with the Induction Weekend for the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame