May 22, 2023
Boxing News

“Gucci Manny” returns June 8

Unbeaten bantamweight Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) will headline his first-ever Golden Boy Fight Night card on Thursday, June 8 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. He will face Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) in a ten-rounder that can be seen worldwide on DAZN.

In the co-main event, female boxing veteran and former two-division world champion Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-12-4, 19 KOs) will return against Calista “Cali” Silgado (21-16-4, 16 KOs) in a ten round featherweight fight.

