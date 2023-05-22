WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (28-1 24 KOs) will now defend his world title against Danielito Zorrilla (17-1 13 KOs) on Saturday June 17 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, live worldwide on DAZN. Zorrilla steps in for injured Liam Paro.

Regis Prograis: “I’m glad that Zorrilla has taken the fight. Nothing changes for me; I am still working hard to go out there and prove that I am the best fighter in the world at 140lbs.”