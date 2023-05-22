WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (28-1 24 KOs) will now defend his world title against Danielito Zorrilla (17-1 13 KOs) on Saturday June 17 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, live worldwide on DAZN. Zorrilla steps in for injured Liam Paro.
Regis Prograis: “I’m glad that Zorrilla has taken the fight. Nothing changes for me; I am still working hard to go out there and prove that I am the best fighter in the world at 140lbs.”
If I recall correctly Zorrilla had Barboza hurt in the last round of their fight but he wasn’t active enough throughout he fight to really make it close. I don’t think he troubles Prograis too much, but we’ll see and good for him for taking the fight. 29 years old, right in his prime, why not take his shot.
Someone is guaranteed to go night night. Can’t wait for this one.
I hope Paro really is injured and didn’t just get a case of the jitters. I think he would be better suited taking a few fights in the states against decent opponents first, before thinking about Regis