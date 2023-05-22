

By Joe Koizumi

Formerly all-WBO three-division champ Kosei Tanaka (19-1, 11 KOs), 116, scored a fine stoppage of WBC#13 Colombian Pablo Carrillo (28-9-2, 17 KOs), 115.75, at 2:43 of the tenth and final round on Sunday in Nagoya, Japan. Having been halted by compatriot Kazuto Ioka in the eighth with his WBO 115-pound belt at stake in 2020, Tanaka, a Sugar Ray Leonard stylist, registered four victories over as many world contenders to his credit. Tanaka took the initiative, maintained the pressure and finally battered the fading Colombian down the stretch with the referee’s well-timed intervention. Currently ranked #3 by both the WBO and the IBF, Tanaka may have an opportunity of a mandatory shot at the newly crowned WBO ruler Junto Nakatani who seized the vacant WBO 115-pound belt in Las Vegas—almost at the same time because of the time difference. Problem is the taller Nakatani is a very puzzling southpaw that can punch with either hand.