By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has arrived in Australia and will be in attendance on Wednesday night at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne to support close friend and former world champion Joseph Parker (31-3, 21 KOs), who will clash with Faiga “Django” Opelu (15-3-2, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the Commonwealth heavyweight title.

Fury also revealed that he’s considering fighting in Australia himself.

“Over the next few days we’re going to be traveling around to a few different states and looking at some potential venues for my next fight,” Fury told NCA NewsWire. “Australians are always crazy boxing fans, so it would be great to get the Gypsy King Down Under. We’ll find out more over the coming weeks…I’m trying to fight in the UK. I’m trying to fight here. I want to be a heavyweight champion that fights on different continents, not just at home or in America.”