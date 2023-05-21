By Miguel Maravilla
Following his victory Saturday night, undisputed lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney talked about defeating three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko.
- “The bodywork is what won me the fight tonight. I knew I had to invest in the body. I was breaking him down. He was fighting in spurts. He had some good moments during the round but he wasn’t finishing the round strong.”
- “At the end of the day, people can say what they want to say, but the only thing that matters is what the judges had.”
- “How much more do y’all want me to prove? I have been at 135 since I was 16 years old. I will probably move up.”
- “I fought a different fight than you guys ever saw me fight. I took it to him, hurt him to the body, showed my versatility. I feel like I definitely proved myself that I am one of the best fighters in the world. I’m #1 pound-for-pound.”
- “Me and Shakur are on a collision course either at 135 or 140 or 147. We are definitely gonna get it on when the time is right.”
In other words Shakur isn’t next. In other words. Haney will not be undisputed in no other Weight classes
Lmaooo. It looked like Haney was getting broken down.
Haney got broke off last night. Loma beats him to the punch all night long. Can you say Haney beat Loma going to the body, I guess. There was so much more and when your opponent has you fighting on your back foot from rounds 7-12, Loma controlled the distance, controlled the fight, landed much more significant punches. End of story.
Something has to be done about the judging, or is it the payoff that matters, look at what they did to GGG.
Yes, chuck, GGG was hosed twice against canelo. No doubt.
How did Haney’s dad seem so confident after round 10 telling his son he was winning the fight? It was pretty even after 10. And that 1!judge that gave Haney the 10th, he must not have believed in scoring even rounds. At worst, round 10 was a 10-10 round, no way you can give that round to Haney. And Haney didn’t dominate the 12th, and lost the 11th. If Haney moves up to 140, they have to put him in tough. They should burn this guy out with tough fights, no matter who the promoter is, and have him retire at 27 or 28. If they put him in tough at 140 (not Rolly), he’ll have a draw and a loss on his record before 2026.
I also thought is was very close after 10. Haney definitely didn’t dominate the 12th, but that doesn’t really matter. Loma clearly won the 11th, and Haney probably squeaked out the 12th (he won that round on all 3 cards), but both rounds were 10-9. Moretti giving Haney the 10th was a bad call, but flipping that score of course wouldn’t have changed the outcome. Don’t know if Loma thought he had it in the bag entering the last round, or if he was a little tired, but he failed to build on that big 11th round he had.
I was a pretty good fighter. But it was the writers who made me great.
Jack Dempsey
Shakur smokes him. Both are kind of boring though. Haney does not have enough for the top guys at 140. I think Ryan Garcia is too strong and too fast. Haney not good enough to take advantage of Garcia’s weaknesses like Tank. Tank beats Haney as well. I’d also favor Prograis and possibly Taylor if looks as good as expected against Teo. Haney is very good but delusional. He thinks beating a limited fighter like Kambosas 2x merits pound for pound rankings. He said he would show he’s a level above a smaller fighter but barely won. Win is a win though.
Haney should stop running his mouth and Shakurs name should definitely not be spoken by him or his dad since they both know they’re gonna avoid him like the plague. There’s real no money and Haney knows he’ll lose. And he’ll move up in weight to avoid any discussion about Tank. Tank would knock Haney into yesterday.
Apparently, we are going back to when the Mob ruled Las vegas & the sport of boxing. Loma won the fight without about but the problem here was that betting odds were against the Ukranian. If the judges had given the fight to Loma, the Casinos would’ve lost a lot of money. Which would’ve made the bosses in Vegas very angry. We all know that accidents happen. People fall of windows, etc.
I couldn’t watch the whole fight .. but was able to catch a few rounds and then highlights later I’d say it feels more like a Draw. I did notice Haney landing to the body a lot and Loma fighting in spurts like Haney mentioned particularly toward the end of the rounds. Haney did a few things that most people won’t see in between punches and slipped a lot of punches from Loma as well. I wouldn’t have been comfortable with Loma taking all his belts based on last night alone but a draw would’ve been ok. I don’t really listen to the comments or most people online because.. well, you know why. I have to see it myself. Maybe I’ll catch it sometime if they have a replay on espn+ or something. Then I’ll type my opinion about it but based on what circulating it feels more like a very close competitive fight. Some people are biased or favor certain things that don’t reflect every second of each round.. so to me it feels like a draw. Nevertheless, we have to respect Haney for fighting and wanting to fight. At least the man is fighting.. no complete one sided stipulations.. look at the other guys I feel like they’re retired. Despite not always agreeing with the judges decisions I want to see more fights. But like I said I’ll hold my final judgement for now.. after I watch the replay
Shakur Stevenson said it best; Lomachenko is the real undisputed Champion of the lightweight division. Enough said.