Haney Postfight Press Conference By Miguel Maravilla Following his victory Saturday night, undisputed lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney talked about defeating three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko. “The bodywork is what won me the fight tonight. I knew I had to invest in the body. I was breaking him down. He was fighting in spurts. He had some good moments during the round but he wasn’t finishing the round strong.”

“At the end of the day, people can say what they want to say, but the only thing that matters is what the judges had.”

“How much more do y’all want me to prove? I have been at 135 since I was 16 years old. I will probably move up.”

“I fought a different fight than you guys ever saw me fight. I took it to him, hurt him to the body, showed my versatility. I feel like I definitely proved myself that I am one of the best fighters in the world. I’m #1 pound-for-pound.”

“Me and Shakur are on a collision course either at 135 or 140 or 147. We are definitely gonna get it on when the time is right.” Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla GIANT Haney-Loma Photo Gallery Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

