WBA cruiserweight super champion Arsen Goulamirian (26-0, 18 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO over previously unbeaten Constantin Bejenaru (14-1, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the Palais des Sports in Marseille, France. The smaller, quicker Bejenaru continually beat Goulamirian to the punch while Goulamirian looked for the big punch. After being outworked for much of the fight, Goulamirian finally dropped Bejenaru with a short left hook in round nine. Bejenaru survived a fierce Goulamirian follow-up barrage to finish the round, but he was done and the fight was stopped in the corner.