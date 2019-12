WBA #11 Dylan Charrat remains unbeaten Unbeaten WBA #11 super welterweight Dylan Charrat (20-0-1, 6 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over Dmitry Mikhaylenko (23-6, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Palais des Sports in Marseille, France. Charrat progressively broke down the very tough Mikhaylenko and got a referee’s stoppage in round eight. Super welterweight Ahmed El Mousaoui (32-3-1, 7 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Vaghinak Tamrazyan (16-7, 5 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92. Goulamirian stops Bejenaru, retains WBA cruiser belt Cintron: I’ll wrest Ioka’s cinturon (belt)

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.