Unbeaten IBF #9 super bantamweight Angelo Leo (19-0, 9 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over former world title challenger and #4 rated Cesar “Corazon” Juarez (25-8, 19 KOs) in an IBF world title eliminator on Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Leo dropped Juarez twice in round six, but Juarez made it out of the round. Leo dropped Juarez again in round eleven ad the bout was halted. Tim was 1:12.

In a clash between undefeated super lightweights, Malik Hawkins (18-0, 11 KOs) was victorious in round five when Darwin Price (16-1, 9 KOs) appeared to blow out a knee. Time was 1:18. Good fight while it lasted.

Light heavyweight Ahmed Elbiali (20-1, 17 KOs) scored a sixth round stoppage over 38-year-old veteran Brian Vera (26-16, 16 KOs). Good two-way action with Elbiali getting the better of it, battering Vera to the canvas to end it.

Unbeaten lightweight Jackson Martinez (19-0, 7 KOs) halted Yardley Cruz (26-15, 16 KOs) in round two.