In his super middleweight debut, former light heavyweight Lionell “Lonnie B” Thompson (22-5, 12 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over former IBF world champion and 10:1 favorite Jose “Bolivita” Uzcategui (29-4, 24 KOs) on Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Thompson dropped Uzcategui with a straight right at the end of the first round. Thompson was deducted a point for holding in round four. Uzcategui brought the pressure but was also hit cleanly quite often by Thompson. Scores were 95-94, 96-92, 96-92.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Garbage scoring, sure Thompson scored the knockdown in the opening round, he did way too much running to win , it was all one pot shot at a time offense.
Man, Thompson has a frustrating style. No shame in that loss by uzcategui.