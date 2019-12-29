In his super middleweight debut, former light heavyweight Lionell “Lonnie B” Thompson (22-5, 12 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over former IBF world champion and 10:1 favorite Jose “Bolivita” Uzcategui (29-4, 24 KOs) on Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Thompson dropped Uzcategui with a straight right at the end of the first round. Thompson was deducted a point for holding in round four. Uzcategui brought the pressure but was also hit cleanly quite often by Thompson. Scores were 95-94, 96-92, 96-92.