WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal (35-6-1, 20 KOs) barely retained his title by twelve round split decision against WBA #11 Badou Jack “The Ripper” (22-3-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It was an exciting fight that featured fast and furious exchanges. Pascal started fast and dropped Jack with a big overhand right hand in round four. The frantic pace gradually slowed over the second half of the fight until Jack came to life dropping Pascal with a series of rights in the final round. Scores were 114-112 for Jack, 114-112, 114-112 for Pascal.
No shame in that loss for Badou. Very entertaining fight. Pascal is a warrior.
Never would’ve thought Pascal would still be at it after all these years with the way he used to (and still does) fight. Good for him, has been one of my faves forever.
Man what a fight! I knew Pascal still had fight left in him and Badou came on strong! Great performance by both Warriors!
Great fight, a type of fight thats good for boxing between to great boxers but most importantly great gentlemen.
Could have gone either way but deserves a rematch.