WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal (35-6-1, 20 KOs) barely retained his title by twelve round split decision against WBA #11 Badou Jack “The Ripper” (22-3-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It was an exciting fight that featured fast and furious exchanges. Pascal started fast and dropped Jack with a big overhand right hand in round four. The frantic pace gradually slowed over the second half of the fight until Jack came to life dropping Pascal with a series of rights in the final round. Scores were 114-112 for Jack, 114-112, 114-112 for Pascal.