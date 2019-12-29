In a clash for the vacant WBA lightweight belt, WBA #1 rated Gervonta “Tank” Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) scored a twelfth round KO over #2 Yuriorkis “El Ciclon de Guantanamo” Gamboa (30-3, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Davis started fast, dropping Gamboa in round two. Between rounds, Gamboa complained about a problem with his shoe, which broke during the knockdown. He continued to fight with his mobility impaired. Davis landed some big shots in round five, but the 38-year-old Gamboa took them well. Davis dropped Gamboa again in round eight during a good exchange. They went two-to-toe in the final round and Davis dropped Gamboa again to end it. Time was 1:17.
After the fight, Davis said he gives his performance a C+, adding “I’m the top dog and as you know there’s no safety on this block so bring ‘em on,” referring to Vasyl Lomachenko and Leo Santa Cruz.
Gamboa said he thinks he ruptured his Achilles tendon in round two and plans to continue fighting.
Scores at the time of stoppage were 109-98, 109-97, 108-98.
Gervontas toughest test to date was a shot, passed his prime Gamboa.
He’s got power, speed and youth however a veteran fighter with power and can take a punch will be his undoing.
At 135 he gets humiliated by lomanchenko.
Tank struggled big time! Gamboa at nearly 40 looked much better. No PPV for Tank yet!
Funny the trainer track caught his trainer telling him to act like he has a knife and deliver the uppercut.
Not impressed by Tank at all. 121 of 320 punches almost close to a full 12 rounds. He is a legit 135 lbs fighter. Tank is done at 130, if you struggle to make 135 why go back to 130? Tank is stuck at 135. That is his weight class until he’s 30. Gamboa wants to fight on after his Achilles tendon heals. Tank isn’t up for unification for awhile. Some top 10 WBA contenders may want to see if they’ve got more than Gamboa could show:
Tank looked totally mediocre. It took the dude 12 rounds to get a TKO over a 37 year old injured fighter! The last minute weight loss wasn’t a factor, he’s was an overrated boxer, until tonight. Now he’s been exposed!
tank look mediocre and win to mediocre fighter,