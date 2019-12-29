In a clash for the vacant WBA lightweight belt, WBA #1 rated Gervonta “Tank” Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) scored a twelfth round KO over #2 Yuriorkis “El Ciclon de Guantanamo” Gamboa (30-3, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Davis started fast, dropping Gamboa in round two. Between rounds, Gamboa complained about a problem with his shoe, which broke during the knockdown. He continued to fight with his mobility impaired. Davis landed some big shots in round five, but the 38-year-old Gamboa took them well. Davis dropped Gamboa again in round eight during a good exchange. They went two-to-toe in the final round and Davis dropped Gamboa again to end it. Time was 1:17.

After the fight, Davis said he gives his performance a C+, adding “I’m the top dog and as you know there’s no safety on this block so bring ‘em on,” referring to Vasyl Lomachenko and Leo Santa Cruz.

Gamboa said he thinks he ruptured his Achilles tendon in round two and plans to continue fighting.

Scores at the time of stoppage were 109-98, 109-97, 108-98.