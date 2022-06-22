Top talent from Puerto Rico will be featured on the Gonzalez-Barriga undercard on Friday at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, and live on ProBox TV.

As previously announced, Jonathan “La Bomba” Gonzalez (25-3-1, 14 KOs) will defend his WBO junior light flyweight title against Mark Anthony “Baby Boy” Barriga (11-1, 2 KOs) in the 12-round main event.

In the co-main event, Axel “Mini” Vega (15-4-1, 8 KOs) of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico takes on Venezuelan puncher Angelino “Huracan” Cordova (16-0-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the WBO Latino junior flyweight title.

The following undercard bouts are scheduled to stream live on ProBox TV beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

· Hakim Lopez (12-0, 8 KOs), a light heavyweight prospect from Ellenwood, Georgia with roots in Puerto Rico, will face Cruse Stewart (8-0, 6 KOs) of Rock Island, Illinois in an eight-round battle.

· Najee Lopez (4-0, 4 KOs), the younger brother of Hakim, will face Colombian Olympian Jeysson Monroy (1-0, 1 KO) in a cruiserweight tilt scheduled for six rounds.

· Jaycob Gomez (4-0, 4 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico will return in a six-round super featherweight bout against Ramon Esperanza (22-20-1, 11 KOs) of Asuncion, Paraguay.

· Jan Paul Rivera (2-0, 2 KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico will put his undefeated record on the line against Cesar Martinez (4-6-2, 1 KO) of Los Angeles, Calif. in a four-rounder.

· Jocksan Blanco (3-0, 1 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela will return in a four-round welterweight battle.

· Trinidad Vargas of Carrollton Texas will make his professional debut against Josh Aarons (0-2) of Williamsport, Pennsylvania in a four-round super flyweight bout.