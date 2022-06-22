June 22, 2022
Boxing News

Walsh-Pendarvis collide August 4

Fast-rising “King” Callum Walsh (3-0, 3 KOs) faces his toughest test against veteran southpaw Cleotis ‘Mookie’ Pendarvis, (21-10-2, 9 KOs) in the main event when Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions returns its Hollywood Fight Nights series on Thursday, August 4 from The Quiet Cannon in Montebello, California, and broadcast live internationally on UFC Fightpass.

Walsh has three straight first round KOs and will be headlining his third straight Hollywood Fight Nights event. Pendarvis has lost six straight.

