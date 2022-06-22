June 22, 2022
Boxing News

Figueroa returns on Magsayo-Vargas undercard

WBC featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) will take on former world champion Rey Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) in a battle of unbeatens that headlines action live on Showtime Saturday, July 9 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The telecast will also feature former world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) debuting at 126 pounds taking on Carlos Castro (27-1, 12 KOs) in a WBC featherweight title eliminator in the co-main event, plus the Derrick James-trained, unbeaten lightweight contender Frank Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) against Ricardo Núñez (23-3, 21 KOs) in the 10-round telecast opener.

Additional coverage will include a pair of bouts streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel with unbeaten welterweight contender Rashidi Ellis (23-0, 14 KOs) facing 2016 Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta (17-1, 12 KOs), in a 10-round duel, plus bantamweight Ramon Cardenas (20-1, 10 KOs) against Michell Banquez (20-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Walsh-Pendarvis collide August 4

