The Big Drama Show is back. Former middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (39-1-1, 34 KOs) knocked out previously unbeaten Steve Rolls (19-1, 10 KOs) in round four on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Coming off his first loss to Canelo Alvarez last September, 37-year-old GGG ended the fight spectacularly with a left hook that put Rolls down face first for the count. Time was 2:09. To his credit, Rolls came to fight and landed some clean shots before being overwhelmed by Golovkin’s firepower.
After the fight, Golovkin said he feels like the people’s champion and called out Alvarez to fight him in September.
Canelo’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya immediately threw water on that notion by tweeting, “Nice comeback win. Now fight a real fighter, win a belt, and I’ll consider doing the 3rd fight. #Caneloisyourboss.”
#oscar de la hoya is a savage…nice try by GGG the bum slayer. Now go get a belt or fight somebody with a pulse.
Come on troll. Canelo lost twice to GGG. Oscar was such a great fighter. Sad as a promoter. Robberies that ruin the sport and will continue to get away with it. Not too mention caught PED user.
19 1 0
10 KOs 1 KOs
ID #568032
role boxer
rating
81 / 1,287 World
5 / 21 Canada
bouts 20
rounds 99
KOs 50%
How does he get away with fighting this guy?
I agree, ODH great fighter but comes across as a douche promoter. Canelo lost first fight to GGG the way ODH lost to Sturm. Popular fighters got decisions.
Of course the drunken bum and tarnishedboy delaheeehaw is gonna say that, because playing the father time clock is all he has to preserve the guy Mayweather made cry. https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=mayweather+made+canelo+cry&&view=detail&mid=1CB475F53DAA0D86AA0E1CB475F53DAA0D86AA0E&&FORM=VDRVRV Canelo and his manager are sissies that shouldn’t even be talked about, much less taken seriously
Come on Oscar belts don’t mean shit these days,canelo threw away the WBC belt in the trash a few years ago.
So De La Hoya has Canelo fight Rocky Effin Fielding and then has the balls to tell GGG to fight a real fighter?
De la Hoya ..you are the one that needs to look in the mirror..spitting on your own people ..Canelo cheated got beat , then stole from a gentleman that made all Normal stipulations n you are demanding who the a dude is ..your photos will never die .why not grow up
put your Mexican against Curtis Stevins..simply if he can take advantage of a little man , let a guy his size try to even the score
Forget Canelo. Cheats anyway. There are others.
Oscar has to be back on the white stuff because he is really talking nonsensical and sounds like a spoiled little brat. Canelo has had to go 24 painful rounds with Golovkin when they fought and he doesn’t feel like doing it again.
These silly Canelo fans and casuals who are under the impression that Canelo could ever knock Golovkin out are living in a fantasy land. I think Canelo has instructed Oscar to swerve that fight if all possible. Oscar obliges because he doesn’t have anybody else who can make him money.
He needs to ko a Charlo brother to get dlh respect
They waiting for GGG to get older and older so Canelo can finally actually beat him
Delaho and the WBC are the reason boxing has become like the WWE. This sport with it’s it’s 40 chumps per division, and a new division every pound or two needs a boxing czar. With fighters that are fighting once every two years of heaven FORBID every year, we are getting to the point now where the boxing fans cannot even watch a fight anymore without them thinking the Delahos or Al Haymons fighters will always get either a draw or a fixed decision win. GGG is without doubt the real champ, no matter how Delaho spins his tales it will not get his fighter any respect, every single poll after the GGG/Canelo fights had GGG winning the fight. As a matter of fact even the Mexican public FIRMLY had both fights for GGG. Delaho wants to make GGG wait, FOR WHAT ? GGG is the champ and the public knows this all to well, those WWE belts are being sold for more money than the phony WBC belts.