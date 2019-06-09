The Big Drama Show is back. Former middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (39-1-1, 34 KOs) knocked out previously unbeaten Steve Rolls (19-1, 10 KOs) in round four on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.



Coming off his first loss to Canelo Alvarez last September, 37-year-old GGG ended the fight spectacularly with a left hook that put Rolls down face first for the count. Time was 2:09. To his credit, Rolls came to fight and landed some clean shots before being overwhelmed by Golovkin’s firepower.

After the fight, Golovkin said he feels like the people’s champion and called out Alvarez to fight him in September.

Canelo’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya immediately threw water on that notion by tweeting, “Nice comeback win. Now fight a real fighter, win a belt, and I’ll consider doing the 3rd fight. #Caneloisyourboss.”