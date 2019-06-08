Unbeaten 19-year-old lightweight Gabriel Flores Jr. (14-0, 6 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Salvador Briceno (15-4, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada. Flores, just 35 days removed from his last bout, won by scores of 79-73, 78-74, 78-74.

Unbeaten super featherweight and 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist Robson Conceicao (13-0, 6 KOs) outpointed Carlos Ruiz (16-7-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout. Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 79-73.

Lightweights Diego Elizondo (2-0-2, 0 KOs) and Sergio Vega (2-0-1, 2 KOs) battled to an entertaining four round draw. Scores were 38-38 on all three cards.

Light heavyweight Michael Seals (23-2, 17 KOs) scored a sudden second round knockout over Christopher Brooker (14-7, 5 KOs). What seemed like a glancing right hand put Brooker out cold with his head draped awkwardly over the bottom rope. Time was 2:00.

J.J. Mariano scored a fourth round TKO over William Flenoy in a clash of pro-debuting super lightweights. Mariano dropped Flenoy in round three and Flenoy quit in round four citing a shoulder injury. Time :45.