WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez (26-0, 20 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Jason “El Alacrancito” Sanchez (14-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night in front of 2,412 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada. Making the sixth defense of his belt, Valdez dropped the very tough Sanchez in round five with a left hook and busted up Sanchez as the bout progressed. In the end, scores were 117-110, 118-109, 118-109.

“I hope (to fight at featherweight again)” said Valdez afterward. “I also have to listen to my body. We’re going to see what’s best. Sometimes I get tired in there, and I’m not sure if it’s because of the weight loss. We’ll talk about (my next move) as a team and we will do what is best. I want to fight everybody at 126, 130. Let’s do it.”

Promoter Bob Arum added, “Sanchez lacked experience, but he showed tremendous guts. Oscar Valdez fought him back and showed his championship heart. We’re going to look for a fight later on in the year between Valdez and Carl Frampton, if Frampton is successful in his next fight.”