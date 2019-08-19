The opening installment of the “Golden Contract” tournament will take place on October 4 when the featherweight quarter-finals take place at the iconic York Hall. Announced fighters include WBO #6 Ryan Walsh, IBF #15 Leigh Wood, WBA #7 Hairon Socarras, IBF #9 Jazza Dickens, WBO #11 David Oliver Joyce, and WBO #8 Tyrone McCullagh. The remaining two fighters in the featherweight division are set to be named in the near future.

The winner of each tournament will land a two-year, five-fight deal with one of the world’s leading promoters that guarantees six-figure purses for every fight along with global exposure. Fighters will not know their opponents until fight week and knockout bonuses are also on offer.

News on the dates and locations for the super-lightweight and light-heavyweight editions of the Golden Contract will be revealed soon. The three quarter-finals nights will take place in October / November, with the three semi-finals nights then in February / March and the finals will be staged in May / June.