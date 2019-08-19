IBF #1-rated heavyweight contender Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev has responded to former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s public claims that he turned down a fight with “The Gypsy King.” Pulev asserts it is the exact opposite situation, in fact.



“Fury is using me and some other boxers that he knows are currently unavailable for different reasons, just so he can get some PR,” said Pulev. “A few years ago, Fury refused a fight with me and not because he wasn’t available like I am right now. He was available. He was just scared!”

By winning a unanimous decision over Fury’s cousin Hughie last October, Pulev became the mandatory next fight for the winner of the upcoming Ruiz vs. Joshua rematch.

Fury made the claim that Pulev is afraid to fight while justifying facing his next opponent, lesser-known Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin on September 14 in Las Vegas.

“My first goal is to become a world champion,” continued the Bulgarian slugger, “not to just fight random unknown opponents like he’s doing! Winning those belts are my main focus right now. Fury’s turn will come and, when it does, I will make him just as powerless as his cousin, who also used to talk a lot.”

