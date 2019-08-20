The #1 WBO ranked at 105 pounds, Puerto Rican Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez is ready to challenge the WBO champion Vic Saludar this Saturday in the main event of the “Casino Metro Boxing Nights” series to be held at the Ballroom of the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions in association with Spartan Boxing that will be broadcast live on Wapa Deportes. There are five days left before Bimbito Méndez (13-1, 5 kos) faces Saludar (19-3, 10 kos) and the young Puerto Rican is confident of getting the title.



“We have worked hard to get the victory. I am facing a good fighter, who comes from victories against good Japanese boxers, but we are training focused on our fight plan and confident in the victory,” said Méndez, who trains at the Caimito Gym in San Juan with trainers Freddy Trinidad and Yowi González. “I will do what we have been working in the gym, use all my boxing.”

In just three years as a professional, the 22-year-old Trujillo Alto native, who had a record of 180-20 as an amateur, climbed to the top positions of the 105-pound rankings and after convincingly defeating his compatriot Janiel Rivera on May 24th, in a world elimination bout, won the right to go for the title of Saludar.

“Since my last fight we are training, focused and studying my rival well,” added Méndez, who has two wins in 2019 (over Mexican Armando Vázquez in March and over Puerto Rican Janiel Rivera in May). “Although I have been a professional for a short time and I am going to the most important fight of my career, I trust that I can crown myself in front of my people and fill the emptiness of champions (male) that Puerto Rico has at this moment.”

In addition to the Méndez-Saludar fight this Saturday, in the co-main event, Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres (16-0, 12 kos), #6 WBO ranked at 140 pounds, will defend his WBO Latino belt against Nicaraguan Levis Morales (17-5-1, 8 kos) at 10 rounds.

Meanwhile, at eight rounds Néstor Bravo (16-0, 11 kos) will face Argentina’s Cristian Miño (19-3, 17 kos) at 135 pounds. In six rounds bouts Luis Midyael Sánchez (7-0, 6 kos) will fight Carlos García (15-21-1, 12 kos) at 154 pounds, and Pedro Márquez (10-1, 6 kos) will fight against Mexican Angel Monrreal (12-11-2, 4 kos) at 126 pounds, while at four rounds Angel Aponte (4-0, 1 kos) will face Luis Enrique Rivera (2-6, 2 kos) at 130 pounds, Frebyan Gonzalez will debut against an opponent to be announced at 130 pounds, and also debutant Steven Galedano will fight against an opponent to be determined at 130 pounds.