Explosive super bantamweight contender Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (17-3, 14 KOs) will headline the September 5 edition of Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights against fellow former world title challenger Franklin Manzanilla (18-5, 17 KOs) in a 12-round super bantamweight fight at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. The event will be streamed live on Facebook Watch.

In the co-main event, Francisco “El Alacran” Esparza (9-1-1, 3 KOs) will fight Rigoberto Hermosillo (11-1-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight battle.

Edwin Soto (8-0, 8 KOs) will return in a four-round bout in the super featherweight division.

Chris “Milly” Ousley (10-0, 8 KOs) will take on Even Torres (7-8, 5 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight bout.

James Wilkins (7-1, 6 KOs) will participate in a six-round super featherweight bout.

Opponents for Soto and Wilkins will be announced shortly.