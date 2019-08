Star Boxing has finally officially announced the recent signing of heavyweight Carlos Takam (36-5-1 28 KOs) of France, by way of Douala, Cameroon. They revealed the signing last week on Star Boxing’s social media platforms. Takam was slated to take on Aleksandr Usyk in April, but Usyk withdrew from the fight due to a bicep injury. There is talk of Usyk-Takam on October 12, but Usyk is reportedly considering other opponents as well.